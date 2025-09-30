Skip to Main content
Sauce Wing Company
0
ORDER NOW
Home
/
10 Double Burger Pack
10 Double Burger Pack
$0
Burger Pack Mods
Please select up to 1
Select...
Add to Cart
1
10 pack of 100% Black Angus Smash Double Burger served on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, American cheese, and house-made Burger sauce. Served in a tray.
Sauce Wing Company Location and Hours
(678) 691-6456
3580 Breckinridge Boulevard, Duluth, GA 30096
Open now
•
Closes at 9PM
All hours
View menu
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement