Skip to Main content
Sauce Wing Company
0
ORDER NOW
Home
/
Chicken Rice Bowl
Chicken Rice Bowl
$0
Remove (Rice Bowl)
Please select up to 1
Select...
Extra meat
Please select up to 1
Select...
Wing Sauces (Bowl)
Please select up to 1
Select...
Add to Cart
1
Bed of rice, grilled chicken, peppers & onions, lettuce, and secret sauce. Add any wing sauce to protein for $0.49c extra
Sauce Wing Company Location and Hours
(678) 691-6456
3580 Breckinridge Boulevard, Duluth, GA 30096
Open now
•
Closes at 9PM
All hours
View menu
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement