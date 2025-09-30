Skip to Main content
Sauce Wing Company
0
ORDER NOW
Home
/
Steak Philly Quesadilla
Steak Philly Quesadilla
$0
Remove (Quesadilla)
Please select up to 4
Select...
Add to Cart
1
Thin-sliced beef cooked with onions, peppers, Mexican 3 cheese, and chipotle mayo wrapped in a flour tortilla. Served with sour cream and salsa
Sauce Wing Company Location and Hours
(678) 691-6456
3580 Breckinridge Boulevard, Duluth, GA 30096
Open now
•
Closes at 9PM
All hours
View menu
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement