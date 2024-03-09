Sauce Wing Company 3580 Breckinridge Boulevard Suite 106
WINGS ONLY
- 6 Wings$8.99
6 juicy and crispy wings, served with celery and ranch or blue cheese.
6 juicy and crispy wings, served with celery and ranch or blue cheese.
- 10 Wings$11.99
10 juicy and crispy wings, served with celery and ranch or blue cheese.
10 juicy and crispy wings, served with celery and ranch or blue cheese.
- 15 Wings$16.99
15 juicy and crispy wings, served with celery and ranch or blue cheese.
15 juicy and crispy wings, served with celery and ranch or blue cheese.
- 20 Wings$21.99
20 juicy and crispy wings, served with celery and ranch or blue cheese.
20 juicy and crispy wings, served with celery and ranch or blue cheese.
- 50 Wings$54.95
50 juicy and crispy wings, served with celery and ranch or blue cheese.
50 juicy and crispy wings, served with celery and ranch or blue cheese.
- 100 Wings$109.95
100 juicy and crispy wings, served with celery and ranch or blue cheese.
100 juicy and crispy wings, served with celery and ranch or blue cheese.
100 Wings
100 juicy and crispy wings, served with celery and ranch or blue cheese.
TENDERS
- 4 Tenders$8.99
4 juicy, hand-breaded chicken tenders - served with ranch or secret sauce
4 juicy, hand-breaded chicken tenders - served with ranch or secret sauce
- 8 Tenders$16.99
8 juicy, hand-breaded chicken tenders - served with ranch or secret sauce
8 juicy, hand-breaded chicken tenders - served with ranch or secret sauce
- 12 Tenders$23.99
FRIED RICE
- Vegetable Fried Rice$7.99
Fried Rice with peas, carrots, onion. *CONTAINS SESAME OIL*
Fried Rice with peas, carrots, onion. *CONTAINS SESAME OIL*
- Chicken Fried Rice$8.99
Fried Rice with peas, carrots, onion, egg and chicken *CONTAINS SESAME OIL*
Fried Rice with peas, carrots, onion, egg and chicken *CONTAINS SESAME OIL*
- Beef Fried Rice$9.99
Fried Rice with Beef *CONTAINS SESAME OIL*
Fried Rice with Beef *CONTAINS SESAME OIL*
- Shrimp Fried Rice$9.99
Fried Rice with Shrimp *CONTAINS SESAME OIL*
Fried Rice with Shrimp *CONTAINS SESAME OIL*
- House Fried Rice$11.99
Fried Rice with Chicken, Beef, and Shrimp. *CONTAINS SESAME OIL*
Fried Rice with Chicken, Beef, and Shrimp. *CONTAINS SESAME OIL*
PHILLIES
- Chicken Philly$8.49
Thin-sliced chicken breast with peppers, onions, American cheese and secret sauce on a toasted hoagie bun.
Thin-sliced chicken breast with peppers, onions, American cheese and secret sauce on a toasted hoagie bun.
- Steak Philly$8.49
Thin-sliced beef with peppers, onion, and American cheese, and secret sauce on a toasted hoagie bun.
Thin-sliced beef with peppers, onion, and American cheese, and secret sauce on a toasted hoagie bun.
CHICKEN SANDWICHES
- Original Chicken Sandwich$6.99
Juicy and crispy chicken breast, served on a bun with secret sauce and pickles.
Juicy and crispy chicken breast, served on a bun with secret sauce and pickles.
- SAUCY Chicken Sandwich$7.49
Juicy and crispy chicken breast tossed in any choice of sauce, served on a bun with secret sauce and pickles
Juicy and crispy chicken breast tossed in any choice of sauce, served on a bun with secret sauce and pickles
SAUCE Burger
- Smash Single Burger$8.49
100% Black Angus Smash Burger served on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, American cheese, and house-made Burger sauce
100% Black Angus Smash Burger served on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, American cheese, and house-made Burger sauce
- Smash Double Burger$10.49
100% Black Angus Double Smashed Burger served on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, American cheese, and house-made Burger sauce
100% Black Angus Double Smashed Burger served on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, American cheese, and house-made Burger sauce
FRY BOWLS
- Buffalo Chicken Fries$8.99
Hot bed of fries, chicken tenders, buffalo sauce, secret sauce, garlic aioli and chives.
Hot bed of fries, chicken tenders, buffalo sauce, secret sauce, garlic aioli and chives.
- Philly Cheesesteak Fries$9.99
Hot bed of fries, beef, peppers and onions, cheese, secret sauce, garlic aioli.
Hot bed of fries, beef, peppers and onions, cheese, secret sauce, garlic aioli.
- Chili Cheese Fries$8.99
Hot bed of fries, cheese, beef chilli, black + pinto beans, garlic aioli, secret sauce, jalapeno.
Hot bed of fries, cheese, beef chilli, black + pinto beans, garlic aioli, secret sauce, jalapeno.
Sandwich Combos
- Single Smash Burger Combo$11.48
100% Black Angus Smash Burger served on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and house-made Burger sauce. Combo with Fries and a canned drink/water bottle
100% Black Angus Smash Burger served on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and house-made Burger sauce. Combo with Fries and a canned drink/water bottle
- Double Smash Burger Combo$13.48
100% Black Angus Double Smash Burger served on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and house-made Burger sauce. COMBO
100% Black Angus Double Smash Burger served on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and house-made Burger sauce. COMBO
- Saucy Chicken Sandwich Combo$10.48
Juicy and crispy chicken breast tossed in any choice of sauce, served on a bun with secret sauce and pickles
Juicy and crispy chicken breast tossed in any choice of sauce, served on a bun with secret sauce and pickles
- Original Chicken Sandwich Combo$9.98
- Chicken Philly Combo$11.48
- Steak Philly Combo$11.48
Drinks
- 20 oz Coke$2.49
- 20 oz Sprite$2.49
- 20 oz Coke Zero$2.49
- 20 oz Diet Coke$2.49
- 20 oz Fanta Orange$2.49
- 20 oz Fanta Strawberry$2.49Out of stock
- 20 oz Fanta Grape$2.49
- 20 oz Fanta Peach$2.49Out of stock
- Seagrams Ginger Ale$2.49
- Minute Maid Lemonade$2.49
- Minute Maid Fruit Punch$2.49
- Powerade Blue$2.49
- Powerade Red$2.49
- Gold Peak Sweet Tea$2.99
- Water Bottle$1.50
- Canned Drink$1.50