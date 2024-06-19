Sauce Wing Company 3580 Breckinridge Boulevard Suite 106
Featured Items
WINGS ONLY
- 6 Wings
6 juicy and crispy wings, served with celery and ranch or blue cheese.$8.99
- 10 Wings
10 juicy and crispy wings, served with celery and ranch or blue cheese.$11.99
- 15 Wings
15 juicy and crispy wings, served with celery and ranch or blue cheese.$17.99
- 20 Wings
20 juicy and crispy wings, served with celery and ranch or blue cheese.$23.99
- 50 Wings
50 juicy and crispy wings, served with celery and ranch or blue cheese.$59.95
- 100 Wings
100 juicy and crispy wings, served with celery and ranch or blue cheese.$119.99
TENDERS
PHILLIES
CHICKEN SANDWICHES
SAUCE Burger
- Smash Single Burger
100% Black Angus Smash Burger served on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, American cheese, and house-made Burger sauce$8.49
- Smash Double Burger
100% Black Angus Double Smashed Burger served on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, American cheese, and house-made Burger sauce$10.49
FRY BOWLS
- Buffalo Chicken Fries
Hot bed of fries, chicken tenders, buffalo sauce, secret sauce, garlic aioli and chives.$8.99
- Philly Cheesesteak Fries
Hot bed of fries, beef, peppers and onions, cheese, secret sauce, garlic aioli.$9.99
- Chili Cheese Fries
Hot bed of fries, cheese, beef chilli, black + pinto beans, garlic aioli, secret sauce, jalapeno.$8.99
Butterfly Shrimp
Sandwich Combos
- Single Smash Burger Combo
100% Black Angus Smash Burger served on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and house-made Burger sauce. Combo with Fries and a canned drink/water bottle$11.48
- Double Smash Burger Combo
100% Black Angus Double Smash Burger served on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and house-made Burger sauce. COMBO$13.48
- Saucy Chicken Sandwich Combo
Juicy and crispy chicken breast tossed in any choice of sauce, served on a bun with secret sauce and pickles$10.48
- Original Chicken Sandwich Combo$9.98
- Chicken Philly Combo$11.48
- Steak Philly Combo$11.48
SIDES
Desserts
- Apple Crumble Pie (4 inch)
Delicious 4 inch organic Cinnamon Apple Pie topped with vegan brown sugar crumble$5.00
- Peach Crumble Pie (4 inch)
A delicious 4 inch Peach Pie filled with a vegan brown sugar crumble$5.00
- Cinnamon Cheese Pie (4 inch)
Delicious 4 inch Cinnamon Cheese Pie$6.00OUT OF STOCK
- Strawberry Cheese Pie (4 inch)$5.00OUT OF STOCK
Drinks
- 20 oz Coke$2.49
- 20 oz Sprite$2.49
- 20 oz Coke Zero$2.49OUT OF STOCK
- 20 oz Diet Coke$2.49
- 20 oz Fanta Orange$2.49
- 20 oz Fanta Strawberry$2.49OUT OF STOCK
- 20 oz Fanta Grape$2.49
- 20 oz Fanta Peach$2.49OUT OF STOCK
- Seagrams Ginger Ale$2.49OUT OF STOCK
- Minute Maid Lemonade$2.49OUT OF STOCK
- Minute Maid Fruit Punch$2.49OUT OF STOCK
- Powerade Blue$2.49
- Powerade Red$2.49
- Gold Peak Sweet Tea$2.99
- Water Bottle$1.50
- Canned Drink$1.50
Extra Sauces
Black "Got Sauce" T Shirt
Black T Shirt with logo on Front Chest and "Got Sauce?" slogan on the back