Sauce Wing Company 3580 Breckinridge Boulevard Suite 106
Featured Items
10 Wings
10 juicy and crispy wings, served with celery and ranch or blue cheese.$12.49
Chili Cheese Fries
Hot bed of fries, cheese, beef chilli, black + pinto beans, garlic aioli, secret sauce, jalapeno.$9.49
Beef Rice Bowl
Bed of rice, grilled beef, peppers & onions, lettuce, and secret sauce. Add any wing sauce to protein for $0.49c extra$10.99
Daily Special 10 Boneless & Fries
Sauce menu
*NEW* Protein & Rice Bowl
WINGS ONLY
6 Wings
6 juicy and crispy wings, served with celery and ranch or blue cheese.$9.49
15 Wings
15 juicy and crispy wings, served with celery and ranch or blue cheese.$18.49
20 Wings
20 juicy and crispy wings, served with celery and ranch or blue cheese.$24.49
50 Wings
50 juicy and crispy wings, served with celery and ranch or blue cheese.$59.95
100 Wings
100 juicy and crispy wings, served with celery and ranch or blue cheese.$119.99
TENDERS
PHILLIES
Sauce Burger
Smash Single Burger
100% Black Angus Smash Burger served on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, American cheese, and house-made Burger sauce$8.99
Smash Double Burger
100% Black Angus Double Smashed Burger served on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, American cheese, and house-made Burger sauce$10.99
CHICKEN SANDWICHES
FRY BOWLS
Buffalo Chicken Fries
Hot bed of fries, chicken tenders, buffalo sauce, secret sauce, garlic aioli and chives.$9.49
Philly Cheesesteak Fries
Hot bed of fries, beef, peppers and onions, cheese, secret sauce, garlic aioli.$10.49
Chili Cheese Fries
Hot bed of fries, cheese, beef chilli, black + pinto beans, garlic aioli, secret sauce, jalapeno.$9.49
Double Burger Fries
Hot bed of fries, beef, onions, cheese, secret sauce, garlic aioli, pickles, chives.$10.99
QUESADILLAS
BUTTERFLY SHRIMP
BONELESS WING Combo
SANDWICH Combos
Single Smash Burger Combo
100% Black Angus Smash Burger served on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and house-made Burger sauce. Combo with Fries and a canned drink/water bottle$11.98
Double Smash Burger Combo
100% Black Angus Double Smash Burger served on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and house-made Burger sauce. COMBO$13.98
Saucy Chicken Sandwich Combo
Juicy and crispy chicken breast tossed in any choice of sauce, served on a bun with secret sauce and pickles$10.48
Original Chicken Sandwich Combo$9.98
Grilled Chicken Sandwich Combo$9.98
Chicken Philly Combo$12.48
Steak Philly Combo$13.48
SIDES
Drinks
20 oz Coke$2.49
20 oz Sprite$2.49
20 oz Coke Zero$2.49OUT OF STOCK
20 oz Diet Coke$2.49
20 oz Fanta Orange$2.49
20 oz Fanta Strawberry$2.49OUT OF STOCK
20 oz Fanta Grape$2.49OUT OF STOCK
20 oz Fanta Peach$2.49OUT OF STOCK
Seagrams Ginger Ale$2.49
Minute Maid Lemonade$2.49OUT OF STOCK
Minute Maid Fruit Punch$2.49OUT OF STOCK
Powerade Blue$2.49
Powerade Red$2.49
Gold Peak Sweet Tea$2.99
Water Bottle$1.50
Canned Drink$1.50
Desserts
Extra Sauces
Sauce T Shirt
Catering
Group Wing Packs
150 Wing Pack
150 juicy and crispy wings, served with celery and ranch or blue cheese.$199.00
200 Wing Pack
200 juicy and crispy wings, served with celery and ranch or blue cheese.$260.00
300 Wing Pack
300 juicy and crispy wings, served with celery and ranch or blue cheese.$399.00
400 Wing Pack
400 juicy and crispy wings, served with celery and ranch or blue cheese.$539.00
100 Boneless Wing Pack
100 juicy and crispy boneless wings, served with celery and ranch or blue cheese.$109.00
200 Boneless Wing Pack
200 juicy and crispy boneless wings, served with celery and ranch or blue cheese.$218.00
Group Sandwich Packs
10 Single Burger Pack
10 pack of 100% Black Angus Smash Burger served on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, American cheese, and house-made Burger sauce. Served in a tray.$99.00
10 Double Burger Pack
10 pack of 100% Black Angus Smash Double Burger served on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, American cheese, and house-made Burger sauce. Served in a tray.$120.00
10 Stk Philly Pack
10 pack: Thin-sliced beef with peppers, onion, and American cheese, and secret sauce on a toasted hoagie bun. Served in a tray$115.00
10 Ckn Philly Pack
10 pack: Thin-sliced chicken breast with peppers, onions, American cheese and secret sauce on a toasted hoagie bun. Served in a tray.$105.00
10 OG Chicken Sandwich Pack
10 pack: Juicy and crispy chicken breast, served on a bun with secret sauce and pickles. Served in a tray.$79.00
10 Saucy Chicken Sandwich Pack
10 pack: Juicy and crispy chicken breast tossed in any choice of sauce, served on a bun with secret sauce and pickles.$85.00
10 Grilled Chicken Sandwich Pack$79.00
Steak Philly Quesadilla
Thin-sliced beef cooked with onions, peppers, Mexican 3 cheese, and chipotle mayo wrapped in a flour tortilla. Served with sour cream and salsa