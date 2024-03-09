Sauce Wing Company 3580 Breckinridge Boulevard Suite 106
WINGS ONLY
- 6 Wings$8.99
6 juicy and crispy wings, served with celery and ranch or blue cheese.
6 juicy and crispy wings, served with celery and ranch or blue cheese.
- 10 Wings$11.99
10 juicy and crispy wings, served with celery and ranch or blue cheese.
10 juicy and crispy wings, served with celery and ranch or blue cheese.
- 15 Wings$16.99
15 juicy and crispy wings, served with celery and ranch or blue cheese.
15 juicy and crispy wings, served with celery and ranch or blue cheese.
- 20 Wings$21.99
20 juicy and crispy wings, served with celery and ranch or blue cheese.
20 juicy and crispy wings, served with celery and ranch or blue cheese.
- 50 Wings$54.95
50 juicy and crispy wings, served with celery and ranch or blue cheese.
50 juicy and crispy wings, served with celery and ranch or blue cheese.
- 100 Wings$109.95
100 juicy and crispy wings, served with celery and ranch or blue cheese.
100 juicy and crispy wings, served with celery and ranch or blue cheese.
TENDERS
- 4 Tenders$8.99
4 juicy, hand-breaded chicken tenders - served with ranch or secret sauce
4 juicy, hand-breaded chicken tenders - served with ranch or secret sauce
- 8 Tenders$16.99
8 juicy, hand-breaded chicken tenders - served with ranch or secret sauce
8 juicy, hand-breaded chicken tenders - served with ranch or secret sauce
- 12 Tenders$23.99
FRIED RICE
- Vegetable Fried Rice$7.99
Fried Rice with peas, carrots, onion. *CONTAINS SESAME OIL*
Fried Rice with peas, carrots, onion. *CONTAINS SESAME OIL*
- Chicken Fried Rice$8.99
Fried Rice with peas, carrots, onion, egg and chicken *CONTAINS SESAME OIL*
Fried Rice with peas, carrots, onion, egg and chicken *CONTAINS SESAME OIL*
- Beef Fried Rice$9.99
Fried Rice with Beef *CONTAINS SESAME OIL*
Fried Rice with Beef *CONTAINS SESAME OIL*
- Shrimp Fried Rice$9.99
Fried Rice with Shrimp *CONTAINS SESAME OIL*
Fried Rice with Shrimp *CONTAINS SESAME OIL*
- House Fried Rice$11.99
Fried Rice with Chicken, Beef, and Shrimp. *CONTAINS SESAME OIL*
Fried Rice with Chicken, Beef, and Shrimp. *CONTAINS SESAME OIL*
PHILLIES
- Chicken Philly$8.49
Thin-sliced chicken breast with peppers, onions, American cheese and secret sauce on a toasted hoagie bun.
Thin-sliced chicken breast with peppers, onions, American cheese and secret sauce on a toasted hoagie bun.
- Steak Philly$8.49
Thin-sliced beef with peppers, onion, and American cheese, and secret sauce on a toasted hoagie bun.
Thin-sliced beef with peppers, onion, and American cheese, and secret sauce on a toasted hoagie bun.
CHICKEN SANDWICHES
- Original Chicken Sandwich$6.99
Juicy and crispy chicken breast, served on a bun with secret sauce and pickles.
Juicy and crispy chicken breast, served on a bun with secret sauce and pickles.
- SAUCY Chicken Sandwich$7.49
Juicy and crispy chicken breast tossed in any choice of sauce, served on a bun with secret sauce and pickles
Juicy and crispy chicken breast tossed in any choice of sauce, served on a bun with secret sauce and pickles
SAUCE Burger
- Smash Single Burger$8.49
100% Black Angus Smash Burger served on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, American cheese, and house-made Burger sauce
100% Black Angus Smash Burger served on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, American cheese, and house-made Burger sauce
- Smash Double Burger$10.49
100% Black Angus Double Smashed Burger served on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, American cheese, and house-made Burger sauce
100% Black Angus Double Smashed Burger served on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, American cheese, and house-made Burger sauce
FRY BOWLS
- Buffalo Chicken Fries$8.99
Hot bed of fries, chicken tenders, buffalo sauce, secret sauce, garlic aioli and chives.
Hot bed of fries, chicken tenders, buffalo sauce, secret sauce, garlic aioli and chives.
- Philly Cheesesteak Fries$9.99
Hot bed of fries, beef, peppers and onions, cheese, secret sauce, garlic aioli.
Hot bed of fries, beef, peppers and onions, cheese, secret sauce, garlic aioli.
- Chili Cheese Fries$8.99
Hot bed of fries, cheese, beef chilli, black + pinto beans, garlic aioli, secret sauce, jalapeno.
Hot bed of fries, cheese, beef chilli, black + pinto beans, garlic aioli, secret sauce, jalapeno.
Sandwich Combos
- Single Smash Burger Combo$11.48
100% Black Angus Smash Burger served on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and house-made Burger sauce. Combo with Fries and a canned drink/water bottle
100% Black Angus Smash Burger served on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and house-made Burger sauce. Combo with Fries and a canned drink/water bottle
- Double Smash Burger Combo$13.48
100% Black Angus Double Smash Burger served on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and house-made Burger sauce. COMBO
100% Black Angus Double Smash Burger served on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and house-made Burger sauce. COMBO
- Saucy Chicken Sandwich Combo$10.48
Juicy and crispy chicken breast tossed in any choice of sauce, served on a bun with secret sauce and pickles
Juicy and crispy chicken breast tossed in any choice of sauce, served on a bun with secret sauce and pickles
- Original Chicken Sandwich Combo$9.98
- Chicken Philly Combo$11.48
- Steak Philly Combo$11.48
Drinks
- 20 oz Coke$2.49
- 20 oz Sprite$2.49
- 20 oz Coke Zero$2.49
- 20 oz Diet Coke$2.49
- 20 oz Fanta Orange$2.49
- 20 oz Fanta Strawberry$2.49Out of stock
- 20 oz Fanta Grape$2.49
- 20 oz Fanta Peach$2.49Out of stock
- Seagrams Ginger Ale$2.49
- Minute Maid Lemonade$2.49
- Minute Maid Fruit Punch$2.49
- Powerade Blue$2.49
- Powerade Red$2.49
- Gold Peak Sweet Tea$2.99
- Water Bottle$1.50
- Canned Drink$1.50