Sauce Wing Co West Midtown 800 Forrest St NW
WINGS ONLY
- 6 Wings$9.99
6 juicy and crispy wings, served with celery and ranch or blue cheese.
- 10 Wings$12.99
10 juicy and crispy wings, served with celery and ranch or blue cheese.
- 15 Wings$19.50
15 juicy and crispy wings, served with celery and ranch or blue cheese.
- 20 Wings$22.99
20 juicy and crispy wings, served with celery and ranch or blue cheese.
- 50 Wings$57.49
50 juicy and crispy wings, served with celery and ranch or blue cheese.
- 100 Wings$114.95
100 juicy and crispy wings, served with celery and ranch or blue cheese.
10 Wings
10 juicy and crispy wings, served with celery and ranch or blue cheese.
TENDERS
- 4 Tenders$9.99
4 juicy, hand-breaded chicken tenders - served with ranch or secret sauce
- 8 Tenders$17.99
8 juicy, hand-breaded chicken tenders - served with ranch or secret sauce
- 12 Tenders$24.99
PHILLIES
- Chicken Philly$9.99
Thin-sliced chicken breast with peppers, onions, American cheese and secret sauce on a toasted hoagie bun.
- Steak Philly$9.99
Thin-sliced beef with peppers, onions, secret sauce, and American cheese on a toasted hoagie bun.
CHICKEN SANDWICHES
- Original Chicken Sandwich$7.99
Juicy and crispy chicken breast, served on a bun with secret sauce and pickles.
- SAUCY Chicken Sandwich$8.49
Juicy and crispy chicken breast tossed in any choice of sauce, served on a bun with secret sauce and pickles
SAUCE Burger
- Smash Single Burger$9.49
100% Black Angus Brisket+Chuck Blend Smash Burger served on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, American cheese, house-made Burger sauce
- Smash Double Burger$11.49
100% Black Angus Brisket+Chuck Blend Double Smashed Burger served on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, onion pickle, American cheese, house-made Burger sauce
FRY BOWLS
- Buffalo Chicken Fries$9.99
Hot bed of fries, chicken tenders, buffalo sauce, secret sauce, garlic aioli, chives
- Philly Cheesesteak Fries$11.87
Hot bed of fries, beef, peppers and onions, cheese, secret sauce, garlic aioli, chives.
Sandwich Combos
- Single Smash Burger Combo$12.48
100% Black Angus Smash Burger served on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and house-made Burger sauce. Combo with Fries and a canned drink/water bottle
- Double Smash Burger Combo$14.48
100% Black Angus Double Smash Burger served on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and house-made Burger sauce. COMBO
- Saucy Chicken Sandwich Combo$11.48
Juicy and crispy chicken breast tossed in any choice of sauce, served on a bun with secret sauce and pickles
- Original Chicken Sandwich Combo$10.98
- Chicken Philly Combo$12.98
- Steak Philly Combo$12.98