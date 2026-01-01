Best dessert in Duluth, GA.

Decadent Desserts at Our Duluth Restaurant

Indulge in Delicious Desserts

Indulge in our delectable desserts! From classic apple pie to rich chocolate cake, we have something to satisfy every sweet tooth. Don't miss out on our famous cheesecake or warm brownie sundae. Treat yourself to a sweet ending after enjoying our savory wings, burgers, or sandwiches.
Convenient Delivery and Pickup Options for Delicious Eats

Get your favorite wings, cheesesteak, and burgers delivered right to your door. Or swing by for quick pickup of our delicious American fried chicken and sandwiches. We also offer catering for your next event. Indulge in our mouthwatering desserts for the perfect ending to your meal.

Our location

Map showing the location of Sauce Wing Co on 3580 Breckinridge Blvd Suite 106 in Duluth
Sauce Wing Co

Duluth, GA

