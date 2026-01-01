Make Your Duluth Event Unforgettable

Let Sauce Wing Co bring our authentic flavors to your next gathering. Our professional catering team is available Friday and Saturday from 12 PM – 10 PM, Sunday from 11:30 AM – 9 PM, and Monday through Thursday from 12 PM – 9 PM to serve events throughout Duluth and its surrounding areas. From an office lunch for 20 to a wedding for 200, we are dedicated to making your event a delicious success.