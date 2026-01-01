- Sunday 12:00 PM - 8:30 PM
- Monday 12:00 PM - 8:30 PM
- Tuesday 12:00 PM - 8:30 PM
- Wednesday 12:00 PM - 8:30 PM
- Thursday 12:00 PM - 8:30 PM
- Friday 12:00 PM - 9:30 PM
- Saturday 12:00 PM - 9:30 PM
Make Your Duluth Event Unforgettable
Catering for Every Occasion
Corporate Events
Lunches, meetings, and company parties.
Weddings
Rehearsal dinners, receptions, and cocktail hours.
Private Parties
Birthdays, anniversaries, and family gatherings
Holiday Parties
Festive meals for any celebration.
Order Catering Today
Choose from one of our convenient packages and order online in minutes. Or work with us to create a custom menu for your event! A sampler of crowd-pleasing dishes that keep guests coming back for seconds.
Frequently Asked Questions
What areas do you serve?
We serve the following areas: Adams Crossroads, Meadow, Pittman, Duluth, Luxomni, Berkeley Lake, Lilburn, Norcross, Gloster, Peachtree Corners, Johns Creek, Five Forks, Warsaw, Mechanicsville, Mountain Park, Lawrenceville, Pittsburg, Suwanee, Shake Rag, Trickem.
How much advance notice is required?
We require 24 hours notice for catering orders.
Can you accommodate dietary restrictions (gluten-free, vegan, allergies)?
Yes, we will make our best attempt to accommodate any dietary restrictions. Please call us directly for specific requests.
Do you require a minimum order amount?
No, there is no minimum order amount to place a catering order. There may be a minimum order amount to have your order delivered.
Do you provide plates, napkins, and cutlery?
Please call us directly for any specific utensil requests.
What our guests are saying
Sauce Wings never disappoints. They are consistently good. I have tried a lot of their menu and it has never disappointed me. Personal favorites are the smash burgers and the sauce coated chicken tenders.
Muhaimin A.
Food was good and yummy. Place is clean and staff is friendly. I recommend it. 👌
Mereyda C.
Food is great, and it is halal as well got my Muslim friends as well. Been there more thank 10 times and no complaints.
Mouhamed K.