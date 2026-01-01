Catering for Your Next Event in Duluth

Freshly prepared, professionally delivered catering for corporate lunches, private parties, weddings, and more. Order online in minutes.
Make Your Duluth Event Unforgettable

Let Sauce Wing Co bring our authentic flavors to your next gathering. Our professional catering team is available Friday and Saturday from 12 PM – 10 PM, Sunday from 11:30 AM – 9 PM, and Monday through Thursday from 12 PM – 9 PM to serve events throughout Duluth and its surrounding areas. From an office lunch for 20 to a wedding for 200, we are dedicated to making your event a delicious success.

Catering for Every Occasion

Corporate Events

Lunches, meetings, and company parties.

Weddings

Rehearsal dinners, receptions, and cocktail hours.

Private Parties

Birthdays, anniversaries, and family gatherings

Holiday Parties

Festive meals for any celebration.

Order Catering Today

Choose from one of our convenient packages and order online in minutes. Or work with us to create a custom menu for your event! A sampler of crowd-pleasing dishes that keep guests coming back for seconds.

Planning an Event? Let's Make It Easy.

Frequently Asked Questions

What areas do you serve?

We serve the following areas:  Adams Crossroads, Meadow, Pittman, Duluth, Luxomni, Berkeley Lake, Lilburn, Norcross, Gloster, Peachtree Corners, Johns Creek, Five Forks, Warsaw, Mechanicsville, Mountain Park, Lawrenceville, Pittsburg, Suwanee, Shake Rag, Trickem.

How much advance notice is required?

We require 24 hours notice for catering orders.

Can you accommodate dietary restrictions (gluten-free, vegan, allergies)?

Yes, we will make our best attempt to accommodate any dietary restrictions. Please call us directly for specific requests.

Do you require a minimum order amount?

No, there is no minimum order amount to place a catering order. There may be a minimum order amount to have your order delivered.

Do you provide plates, napkins, and cutlery?

Please call us directly for any specific utensil requests.

What our guests are saying

Sauce Wings never disappoints. They are consistently good. I have tried a lot of their menu and it has never disappointed me. Personal favorites are the smash burgers and the sauce coated chicken tenders.

Muhaimin A.

Food was good and yummy. Place is clean and staff is friendly. I recommend it. 👌

Mereyda C.

Food is great, and it is halal as well got my Muslim friends as well. Been there more thank 10 times and no complaints.

Mouhamed K.

Our location

Map showing the location of Sauce Wing Co on 3580 Breckinridge Blvd Suite 106 in Duluth
Sauce Wing Co

Duluth, GA

