Duluth’s Spot for Fresh Wings and Good Food
Sauce Wing Co opened in Duluth to serve fresh, flavorful wings and classic comfort food. We focus on making every meal with care and quality ingredients. From our first order to today, our goal has been simple: give customers a reliable, welcoming place to enjoy great food. Our history is rooted in serving the community with consistency and heart.
Reliable Meals, Fresh Flavors, Always Ready
At Sauce Wing Co, wings are the star, from Buffalo Hot Wings to Mango Habanero Wings. We also offer fries, burgers, tenders, sandwiches, quesadillas, and more. Everything is made fresh and cooked hot for every order. Whether you dine in, take out, or order delivery, our menu is built to satisfy any craving.
A Local Spot for Great Food and Community
We value our customers and the Duluth community. Families, friends, and coworkers come to enjoy meals together in a friendly space. Our focus on fresh ingredients, easy ordering, and welcoming service makes us a local favorite. Choosing Sauce Wing Co means enjoying reliable, hot meals and supporting a spot that cares about its guests.