ATL is SAUCE
SAUCE is ATL
We take pride in making fresh and delicious food with the vibes to match. Growing up in Atlanta, wings have always been a staple. Our goal is to give you the classic wing shop food with high quality ingredients to take it to the next level.
100% halal
What are they saying about us?
First time coming here and heard a lot of good things about the place. Figured I would mix it up and get some wings and Philly. Hands down Carolina gold sauce was great on the wings and the Philly was amazing, I could of eaten two of those. I will definitely be back soon, really want to try that smash burger.
Ended up here for a quick lunch. A very diverse menu.
The wings are cooked to order, they even open up the box to show you your order before you leave. I went with the sweet Thai sauce, and they were absolutely delicious. Highly recommend.
If you're looking for delicious wings, Sauce Wing Co is the place to be. The wings were cooked perfectly and the flavors were great. I particularly enjoyed the dry lemon pepper wings. The fries were a bit underwhelming, but the friendly staff and clean restaurant more than made up for it.