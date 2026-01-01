Best boneless-wings in Duluth, GA.

Irresistible Boneless Wings in Duluth, GA

Featured

View menu
Delicious Boneless Wings and More

Delicious Boneless Wings and More

Indulge in our savory boneless wings, a customer favorite. Our American-style boneless wings are tender and flavorful, perfect for sharing or enjoying as a meal. Choose from a variety of mouthwatering sauces like classic buffalo, honey BBQ, or tangy teriyaki. Satisfy your cravings with our irresistible boneless wings today!
Convenient Pickup and Delivery Options for Boneless Wings

Convenient Pickup and Delivery Options for Boneless Wings

Satisfy your boneless wings craving with our convenient pickup and delivery options. Enjoy our delicious boneless wings, cheesesteak, fried chicken, and more from the comfort of your home. Order online for a hassle-free pickup or have your favorites delivered straight to your door.

Our location

Map showing the location of Sauce Wing Co on 3580 Breckinridge Blvd Suite 106 in Duluth
Sauce Wing Co

Duluth, GA

Loading today's hours...
Order Now
Order with App Order online