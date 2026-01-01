Best cheesesteak in Duluth, GA.

Satisfy Your Cravings at Our Restaurant

Featured

View menu
Delicious Cheesesteak and More

Delicious Cheesesteak and More

Indulge in our mouthwatering cheesesteak, a local favorite. Our juicy, thinly-sliced steak is smothered in melted cheese and served on a fresh, toasted roll. Customize with onions, peppers, or mushrooms for a personalized twist. Pair it with our crispy wings or a classic American burger for a satisfying meal.
Convenient Pickup and Delivery Options

Convenient Pickup and Delivery Options

Satisfy your cheesesteak cravings with our convenient pickup and delivery options. Enjoy our mouthwatering wings, juicy burgers, and classic American fare from the comfort of your home. Indulge in our famous fried chicken or deli sandwiches without leaving your couch. We also offer catering for your special events.

Our location

Map showing the location of Sauce Wing Co on 3580 Breckinridge Blvd Suite 106 in Duluth
Sauce Wing Co

Duluth, GA

Loading today's hours...
Order Now
Order with App Order online