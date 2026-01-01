Best onion-rings in Duluth, GA.

Crispy Onion Rings at Local Eatery

Featured

View menu
Crunchy Onion Rings: A Crowd Favorite

Crunchy Onion Rings: A Crowd Favorite

Craving crispy onion rings? Our American bar & grill serves up the best. Pair them with wings, burgers, or a classic cheesesteak. Don't forget to add a side of our famous fried chicken. Whether dining in or ordering catering, our onion rings are a must-try!
Convenient Delivery and Pickup Options for Your Favorites

Convenient Delivery and Pickup Options for Your Favorites

Get your favorite onion rings delivered hot and crispy to your door. Or swing by for quick pickup on your way home. Enjoy our wide range of options, from wings to cheesesteaks, American classics to fried chicken. We also offer burgers, bar & grill fare, sandwiches, and deli items. Perfect for catering too!

Our location

Map showing the location of Sauce Wing Co on 3580 Breckinridge Blvd Suite 106 in Duluth
Sauce Wing Co

Duluth, GA

Loading today's hours...
Order Now
Order with App Order online