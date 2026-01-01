Best smash-burger in Duluth, GA.

Juicy Smash Burgers and More!

Featured

View menu
Smash Burger: Juicy, Flavorful, Irresistible Options

Smash Burger: Juicy, Flavorful, Irresistible Options

Indulge in our mouthwatering smash burger, made with juicy, hand-smashed beef patties. Savor the crispy, caramelized edges and flavorful toppings. Pair it with our famous wings or classic cheesesteak for the ultimate comfort food experience. At our American bar & grill, every bite is a delight.
Convenient Delivery and Pickup Options for Smash Burger

Convenient Delivery and Pickup Options for Smash Burger

Craving a smash burger? Get it delivered! Or swing by for pickup. We also offer wings, cheesesteaks, and more for delivery or pickup. Enjoy American classics without leaving home. Order now!

Our location

Map showing the location of Sauce Wing Co on 3580 Breckinridge Blvd Suite 106 in Duluth
Sauce Wing Co

Duluth, GA

Loading today's hours...
Order Now
Order with App Order online