Best smash-burger in Duluth, GA.

Smash Burger: Juicy, Flavorful, Irresistible Options

Indulge in our mouthwatering smash burger, made with juicy, hand-smashed beef patties. Savor the crispy, caramelized edges and flavorful toppings. Pair it with our famous wings or classic cheesesteak for the ultimate comfort food experience. At our American bar & grill, every bite is a delight.