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Best smoked wings in Duluth, GA.

Savor Our Smoked Wings

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Delicious Smoked Wings

Delicious Smoked Wings

Our smoked wings are a must-try for any wing lover. Each wing is expertly seasoned and slow-cooked to perfection, delivering a smoky flavor that pairs beautifully with our house-made sauces. Whether you prefer them spicy or sweet, our smoked wings are sure to satisfy your cravings and keep you coming back for more.
Convenient Delivery and Pickup

Convenient Delivery and Pickup

Enjoy our smoked wings from the comfort of your home with our easy delivery and pickup options. Simply place your order online or by phone, and we’ll have your delicious wings ready for you to enjoy. Whether you’re hosting a gathering or just treating yourself, we make it simple to get your favorite flavors fast.

Our location

Map showing the location of Sauce Wing Co on 3580 Breckinridge Blvd Suite 106 in Duluth
Sauce Wing Co

Duluth, GA

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