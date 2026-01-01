Best takeout in Duluth, GA.

Satisfying takeout options in Duluth, GA.

Featured

View menu
Takeout: Wings, Cheesesteak, Burgers, and More

Takeout: Wings, Cheesesteak, Burgers, and More

Craving wings, cheesesteak, or burgers? Our American bar & grill offers takeout for your convenience. Enjoy our famous fried chicken or deli sandwiches at home. Don't forget to check out our catering options for your next event. Order takeout now and savor the flavors!
Convenient Takeout and Delivery Options

Convenient Takeout and Delivery Options

Satisfy your cravings with our convenient takeout and delivery options. Enjoy our famous wings, cheesesteak, and fried chicken in the comfort of your home. Order online for easy pickup or have your favorite burgers and sandwiches delivered right to your door. Perfect for a hassle-free meal anytime.

Our location

Map showing the location of Sauce Wing Co on 3580 Breckinridge Blvd Suite 106 in Duluth
Sauce Wing Co

Duluth, GA

Loading today's hours...
Order Now
Order with App Order online